McLarenがメタバース空間に進出、「McLaren Special Operations（MSO）LAB」を立ち上げ

英国の高級車メーカーMcLaren Automotiveは、メタバースとWeb3空間への進出に伴い、McLaren Special Operations (MSO) LABを立ち上げました。MSO LABには、まもなく最初のドロップが予定されているMcLaren NFTの限定版が置かれます。

McLarenの公式発表によると、MSO LABはMcLarenにとってメタバースへの最初のステップであり、「未来のパフォーマンスを探求する」ために作られたとのことです。

MSO LABは基本的に、同じ志を持つメンバーがデジタルコミュニティでコラボレーションするためのハブとなる予定です。また、MSO LABテクノロジーセンターでのバーチャルツアー、会員限定チャンネルへのアクセス、MSO LABSが開催する特別イベントへの招待など、会員限定の特典やリワードの追加など、いくつかの機能を発表する予定です。

発表リリースで、McLaren Automotiveの最高マーケティング責任者であるGareth Dunsmore氏は、次のように述べています。

「私たちは、Web3の世界でお客様やファンの皆様と交流する新しい方法を生み出しました。McLaren Special Operationsは、McLaren Automotiveの社内オーダーメイド部門なので、MSO LABが、メタバースでコラボレーションを行い、物理的制約にとらわれずに可能性とデザインの限界を押し広げる我々のホームとなることは、まったくふさわしいことです。」

今後のMcLaren NFTドロップ

McLarenのデザインチームは、MSO LABチームと共同でMcLarenの象徴的な車をモチーフにした限定ミント「Genesis Collection」を含む個性的な限定McLaren NFTを制作し、近日発売を予定しています。

