McLarenがメタバース空間に進出、「McLaren Special Operations（MSO）LAB」を立ち上げ

英国の高級車メーカーMcLaren Automotiveは、メタバースとWeb3空間への進出に伴い、McLaren Special Operations (MSO) LABを立ち上げました。MSO LABには、まもなく最初のドロップが予定されているMcLaren NFTの限定版が置かれます。

McLarenの公式発表によると、MSO LABはMcLarenにとってメタバースへの最初のステップであり、「未来のパフォーマンスを探求する」ために作られたとのことです。

From its inception, McLaren has existed to push boundaries. Now, McLaren Automotive is taking the first steps into the metaverse with the launch of MSO LAB: a Web3 platform created to explore the future of performance. pic.twitter.com/evdfCpod08

MSO LABは基本的に、同じ志を持つメンバーがデジタルコミュニティでコラボレーションするためのハブとなる予定です。また、MSO LABテクノロジーセンターでのバーチャルツアー、会員限定チャンネルへのアクセス、MSO LABSが開催する特別イベントへの招待など、会員限定の特典やリワードの追加など、いくつかの機能を発表する予定です。

MSO LAB will continue this mission into the digital realm, serving our community as a platform for innovation and collaboration that will push the boundaries of access and experience.



For more information on MSO LAB’s metaverse roadmap, go to https://t.co/pZbifp6QpH.

