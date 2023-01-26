115-page doc shows big tech firms, airlines and government entities owed by FTX

The 115-page document was filed by FTX lawyers in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The list of creditors shows all those owed money by the collapse FTX crypto exchange.

The document however redacts the names of individual customers whose money is stuck in FTX.

A 115-page document (creditor matrix) filed on late January 25 by the lawyers of the collapse FTX crypto exchange has revealed the list of big tech companies, crypto firms, airlines, media outlets, hotels, banks, charities, government entities, venture capital firms, and local businesses near FTX Bahamas headquarters whose money is stuck in FTX.

The document has shocked many since the majority thought that FTX only worked with crypto-based firms and no government entity was involved.

Creditors listed in the document

The document only listed entities but redacted the names of the nearly 9.7 million individual customers whose funds are stuck in the collapsed exchange.

Prominent crypto and web3 companies including entities of Binance, Circle, Galaxy Digital, Bittrex, Coinbase, Yuga Labs, Sky Mavis, Messari, and Chainalysis have been listed in the document

Big tech companies including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and LinkedIn have been captured in the document and media outlets including New York Times, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal have also been mentioned.

Shockingly according to the document, FTX also owes money to tax offices of several US state agencies and the federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in addition to government entities in Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan.

In addition to large companies, FTX also owes funds to a Nassau-based pest control business and a garden centre, FTX’s prior public relations company M Group.

It is however important to note that the entities appearing on the list did not necessarily have a trading account with FTX.