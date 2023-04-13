2023 Market Analysis: How does Silicon Valley Bank News Affect the AltSignals’ ASI Token Presale Launch?

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has rekindled fears from traditional finance that a prolonged recession is imminent. On the one hand, rising retail prices require quantitative tightening measures, and on the other hand, rising interest rates are harming financial institutions.

What could this uncertainty mean for the crypto market, including Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins, and brand-new projects such as AltSignals (ASI)?

What could the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank mean for the crypto market?

Silicon Valley Bank, previously the 16th largest commercial bank in the US, collapsed rapidly after a classic bank run left the institution unable to repay its creditors . This led to fears of a 2008-style collapse in the US banking system, which would have far-reaching implications for the rest of the global financial market.

The crypto market is unlikely to be safe from a widespread loss of faith in the financial system; however, Bitcoin saw its highest daily price increase in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

BTC’s 45% price rise almost mirrors a rapid increase in the price of gold, which hints that large institutions have treated the top cryptocurrency as a hedge against financial collapse. However, altcoins in the crypto market have not responded with the same relative strength, which may indicate further trouble over the coming weeks.

Whether the crypto market continues to follow Bitcoin’s price patterns awaits to be seen. Despite the recent Silicon Valley Bank news, the crypto market continues to push toward local highs, and new platforms such as AltSignals look ready to capitalize on that movement.

ASI presale continues to attract investment during uncertain crypto market conditions

The AltSignals crypto presale is a long-awaited event, as the project has supported over 50,000 users with profitable trading signals since it first launched in 2017. AltSignals is now expanding its blockchain offering to include an AI-powered trading toolkit called ActualizeAI.

The ASI presale attracted $112k during the same period that Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. This may be an uncharacteristic sign of strength relative to other altcoins in the crypto market, which is likely to indicate considerable upside for the token when it is launched on digital asset exchanges later in the year.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is an online trading group that uses algorithmic tools to deliver signals with an unparalleled rate of accuracy. The proprietary indicator released by the platform, AltAlgo™, has consistently signaled profitable crypto market trades with over 70% accuracy and has helped traders who matched its calls to 10x their portfolio in 19 separate months.

The new AI-powered trading stack, currently under development by AltSignals, is designed to optimize the frequency and accuracy of trading signals shared within the group. ActualizeAI leverages natural language processing (NLP) and predictive modeling to bring machine learning capabilities to the project’s algorithmic indicators.

AltSignals’ new token, ASI, will supercharge the new blockchain services available on the platform and provide direct access to ActualizeAI. A core aim of the AltSignals project is to help traders of all skill levels navigate volatility in the crypto market while making sizable profits over the long term.

How does ASI work?

The primary utility of the ASI token is to finance the development and provide access to ActualizeAI. Token holders can also stake ASI on the AltSignals platform without any specified lock-up period and gain voting privileges in future governance proposals from the project.

Holding ASI tokens will also provide access to AI Members Club, which contains a range of additional services for the AltSignals community. Members can also join trading tournaments on the new platform, where there are significant prize pools available for the winners.

AI Members Club also brings lucrative investment opportunities in early-stage crypto projects. Presales and private sales are often some of the most rewarding investments in Web3 , and AI Members Club users can gain direct access to some of the most sought-after opportunities in the space.

Can ASI reach $0.50 in 2023?

The ASI token has been highlighted as one of the most exciting new releases on the crypto market. The token represents a project with a proven track record for success that is ready to grow, with 50,000 prior users already backing the new developments.

The presale will gradually increase the cost of ASI from $0.012 to $0.02274. When the presale is complete, ASI will launch on digital asset exchanges and be subject to free market movements. With extensive utility for the native token and deflationary tokenomics, experts are predicting significant gains over the coming months and years.

The 2023 price prediction for ASI highlights $0.50 as a critical resistance level. This would be more than 20x from the end of the presale, which is a testament to the project’s unique utility and product-market fit.

In light of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, is ASI still worth buying?

ASI looks to be a worthy addition to any investment portfolio at the current price of $0.015. The presale may be the perfect opportunity to get involved, as the cost will probably only remain very low until reaches its IDO valuation of $0.02274.

AltSignals is a fast-developing blockchain protocol that will soon be powered by artificial intelligence. The new ASI token provides a host of benefits within the ecosystem, and its embedded utility is likely to appeal to a significant number of blockchain users over time. Whether or not Silicon Valley Bank causes a short-term reaction across the global markets, AltSignals remains a strong investment option for the long term.