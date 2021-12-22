The live 2030 Floki price today is $0.000022 with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,167. That may not seem impressive, but 2030 Floki is up 114.43% in the last 24 hours. This guide explains what it is, if you should invest in it, and the best places to buy 2030 Floki if you decide to.

Top places to buy 2030 Floki now

As 2030FLOKI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase 2030FLOKI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy 2030FLOKI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for 2030FLOKI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including 2030FLOKI.

What is 2030 Floki?

2030 FLOKI is a smart AI rebase and reward token on BSC. The artificial intelligence (AI) of the token undergoes a series of analysis, calculates the most reasonable increase, and passively awards holders. With a rebase token, the project’s supply is variable and will adjust automatically on a routine basis. The design of smart rebases makes tokens more tradable and extremely profitable due to increased buying pressure.

2030 FLOKI has the meme hype combined with real utilities that provides passive income for holders in the form of $DOGE rewards. In the future, many digital marketplaces and different platforms and avenues for commerce will be needed. 2030 Floki plans to helm this process. It intends to be around until at least 2030, hence the name, and seeks to improve its code functionality and further engage its community.

Should I buy 2030 Floki today?

Cryptocurrencies are very volatile, and meme coins – even more so. You might decide to gamble on 2030 Floki. Be careful when making any decision that affects your finances. Meme coins are extremely vulnerable to the moods of crypto meme lords on Twitter and their prices can shift considerably in response.

2030 Floki price prediction

Major analysts tend to be bullish on the meme coin. Gov Capital predicted FLOKI would reach $0.00085 by the end of 2022 and $0.001 by the end of 2023. In late 2025, it will trade for $0.0027. Price Prediction expects 2030 Floki to reach $0.004 by the end of 2030.

