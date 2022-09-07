21.co reaches $2b valuation after Marshall Wace-led round

21.co, a leading global company giving access to crypto through intuitive and simple products, is valued at $2 billion after a $25 million investment round led by Marshall Wace, making it the biggest crypto unicorn in Switzerland, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

ETFS Capital, Quiet Ventures, Collab+Currency, and Valor Equity Partners were among the other investors in the round.

New parent company announced

Apart from the funding round, 21.co also announced its new eponymous parent company. It is a collection of firms, of which the biggest is 21Shares, the largest issuer of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) in the world.

21Shares is powered by the proprietary tech platform Onyx, which is used to issue and manage cryptocurrency ETPs.

First raise in 2+ years

The $25 million round is the first in more than two years, which testifies to increasing investor demand in digital assets and the company’s early success.

21.co CEO and co-founder Hany Rashwan said:

Despite being in our early days, we are the biggest and most valuable tech startup in Switzerland. We sustain our commitment to developing innovative products that meet investor demand as this asset class continues to gain rapid momentum.

Co-founder and president Ophelia Snyder added:

21.co has experienced truly awesome success over the past four years. Our wonderfully diverse team boasts some of the brightest minds in the industry and has attracted leading investors.

CEO at Marshall Wace Asia and Partner Amit Rajpal commented:

We at Marshall Wace believe 21.co can revolutionize the global industry even though we are grappling with a severe bear market. We’re looking forward to working alongside their team.

ARK Investment Management CEO and CIO Cathie Wood, who’s also a board member of the Swiss crypto unicorn, stated:

This investment round is evidence of 21.co’s early success and its capacity to survive the bear markets. I’m proud to be a part of the 21.co growth story.

About 21.co

21.co was founded by Ophelia Snyder and Hany Rashwan in 2018 to build bridges into the world of crypto and digital assets.

It has stayed on course to remain at the market forefront by offering investors the best token solutions, cutting-edge crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), a decentralized software platform to build, launch, and manage ETPs globally, and more.