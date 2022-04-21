3 coins to put on your watchlist right now

The crypto industry is filled with new and exciting projects. Some tend to be new, others older, but they all give you the chance to make money with the right timing. This is why the idea of having an active watchlist of crypto assets is important. The following is a list of tips that can help you build the ultimate crypto watchlist:

Focus on coins that are buzzing on social media

New projects with a star-studded list of investors are also perfect

Ensure coins have upcoming big developments in their future

Well, if you are not sure which crypto assets to put on your watchlist right now, we have a list of three that should offer a great start.

0x (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) is an Ethereum-based protocol that allows users to trade ERC20 tokens across multiple blockchains. It does this in a fully decentralized manner while keeping fees low, and transaction speeds high.

Data Source: Tradingview

With a market cap of around $870 million, it is one of the biggest decentralized exchanges in the crypto industry. Ox is exploring new ways to enhance liquidity. There are also plans to help the platform take full advantage of the Ethereum 2.0 shift.

Casper (CSPR)

Launched in 2021, Casper (CSPR) is a proof of stake blockchain that is trying to boost the wide-scale adoption of blockchain technology all over the world. The token is one of the most promising blockchain infrastructure projects. In fact, Casper has often been compared with Solana, and it has the potential to become huge in the coming months.

Cronos (CRO)