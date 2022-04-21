The broader crypto market has seen a sharp dip in April. But major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have stabilized and look like they are ready for the next bull run. For this reason, it may be a great idea to invest in these dips, and here is why:

The crypto market has stagnated since the start of 2022 and is poised for a breakout

Dips can always deliver double-digit gains

Risk factors in the market including inflation are baked into the pricing

So, if you are thinking of buying the April crypto dip, we have three coins that offer immense potential for great returns.

Helium (HNT)

Helium (HNT) took a beating at the start of April. At one point the coin lost nearly 45% of its value in a single week. HNT has started to recover in fact, over the last few days it has ended in profits in all sessions.

Data Source: Tradingview

With this consolidation and price stability, it looks like the upward trajectory will continue. In the end, HNT will recover and try to reach some of the lofty highs it hit in March.

Anchor Protocol (ANC)

The Anchor Protocol (ANC) has also seen some price recovery after dipping at the start of the month. The coin has not pulled up that much but the downtrend has already stopped. With momentum now expected to start building, ANC will go on a bull run. Even if you buy at the current price, there is still so much room for double-digit returns.

Velas (VLX)