Like other financial markets, the cryptocurrency market is set to end September in the red. This is due to the lingering geopolitical issues and raging inflation worldwide. However, one thing about cryptocurrencies is that with the right news, they can pump even when every other market is bearish.

For this reason, it makes sense to start scouting for cryptocurrencies with the big news coming up in October. Such cryptocurrencies have the potential to give you significant gains regardless of the prevailing conditions.

To help you make that choice, here are 3 cryptocurrencies with big news coming up in October, holding significant price pump potential.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) has taken a hit throughout 2022. However, there is reason to be optimistic about Chainlink in October. That is because, after many months of waiting, Chainlink staking could soon become a reality.

Speculation is rife that Chainlink Staking could be announced during the SmartCon 2022 that will run between September 28th and 29th, 2022. If the announcement is made, the excitement it will create could easily trigger a LINK rally in the short term.

That’s because, besides this potential news, LINK is one of the most fundamentally strong cryptocurrencies in the market today. Chainlink is the largest decentralised data oracle in the market and today secures more than $20 billion in the DeFi ecosystem.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is not only a cryptocurrency to watch in 2022 but also one already showing promise. Just two days towards the end of September, Quant is one of the few cryptocurrencies in the green and is up by over 20%.

Quant’s rally has much to do with expectations of what its founder will talk about at the CordaCon 2022. If he makes optimistic pronouncements and the current rally continues into October, FOMO could kick in and send Quant to new heights within the month.

Besides CordaCon, Quant is one of the strongest cryptocurrencies from a fundamental’s perspective. As such, a price rally could turn investor sentiment positive and take Quant to new heights longer term.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) has been among the most respected and successful cryptocurrencies for years. While it has dropped for the better part of 2022 due to macro factors, there is reason to be bullish on Binance Coin in October.

That’s because Binance, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange behind Binance Coin, is currently on a global campaign to encourage crypto tourism. This is a big deal because as they do this, they are also creating more exposure to cryptocurrencies. Since Binance Coin is the native token to the Binance ecosystem, it’s pretty natural that they will promote it more than the other cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, the Binance Coin quarterly coin burn is expected at some point within the month. Since it will take millions of BNB tokens out of circulation, Binance Coin could end up as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in October and for many months.