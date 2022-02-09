3 of the most underrated cryptocurrencies in the market right now

Making money in the crypto market is not easy these days. However, the surest way to earn your way into millions is to buy undervalued, unknown, and underrated coins that will ultimately explode in the future. Here is why underrated coins are often perfect:

It takes time before the market uncovers the true value of these coins and if you got in early, you will make money.

In most cases, underrated coins tend to fly under the radar as well and don’t get too much coverage.

Most underrated coins can explode in a few weeks but others may take months or years to reach full potential.

For folks who are interested in these underrated coins, we have come up with a top 3 list here below for you:

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an innovative blockchain designed to provide an interconnected ecosystem for blockchain gaming. In essence, it is trying to create an elaborate infrastructure for the development of blockchain games in the future.

Data Source: Tradingview

The coin is seen as a crucial part of the metaverse as well. With a market cap of $1.8 billion, ENJ can still grow. At press time, it was trading for $2.16.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is not a small project per se. It already has a market cap of around $3 billion. It is also one of the older blockchain projects. However, the coin is yet to achieve its full potential.

Filecoin is designed to offer decentralised file storage. As concerns over privacy and information security grow, decentralised storage will become the center of the solutions. FIL is likely to benefit a lot from that in the future.

The Graph (GRT)

This important indexing protocol is being used to power many DApps and other blockchains. It has seen a lot of growth as well with a market cap of around $2.2 billion. But GRT is still expected to keep pushing further and increasing in value.