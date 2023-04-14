7 Reasons Metacade Could Be The Best GameFi Crypto Investment for 2023

After successfully selling out its presale and attracting thousands of investors, GameFi crypto project Metacade is now beginning to offer its MCADE token on major crypto exchanges. But what is Metacade, and why could it be one of the best GameFi crypto investments in 2023?

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is an up-and-coming project designed to be the ultimate hub for play-to-earn (P2E) gaming enthusiasts, developers, and crypto investors. It brings together the GameFi crypto community in an all-in-one ecosystem, providing a place to connect, discuss, and engage with the latest games, trends, and opportunities in the rapidly evolving P2E space.

Metacade will soon offer players everything they need to find their edge in the P2E arena, with spaces for reading the latest GameFi alpha shared by industry veterans, sub-forums for discussing specific titles, and a comprehensive review system to find the games worth playing. It will leverage the benefits of blockchain technology to reward players for their contributions to the platform, create a pay-to-play virtual arcade, and even create a decentralized funding scheme known as Metagrants.

What is in Metacade’s Future?

In April, Metacade listed its MCADE token on the Uniswap exchange, where the price of MCADE tokens has continued to gain interest and value. The tokens listed on Uniswap at $0.22, a 10% increase over its final presale price. Those who bought tokens right when Metacade’s presale started could already have made an impressive 150% return on their investments.

Metacade token holders could be in for an exciting future as the Web3 gaming industry is set to grow exponentially in the coming years. If the gaming industry grows by 10X as experts predict, the value of MCADE tokens could easily hit $2 by 2027.

Additionally, Metacade’s roadmap includes listings on the Bitmart and MEXC exchanges later in April and May, which will only drive the price higher. Many expect that, once word gets out, Metacade will quickly climb the ranks to become one of 2023’s best GameFi crypto investments.

7 Reasons Metacade (MCADE) Might Be One of the Best GameFi Crypto Investments in 2023

So what exactly could drive Metacade to the status of “best GameFi crypto investment?”

Community-Driven Ecosystem

Metacade’s focus on building a solid and engaged community offers a unique value proposition for investors. Community-based projects are much more likely to succeed than those without a strong fanbase – just look at Shiba Inu for a good example. They benefit heavily from the network effect, which should drive thousands of new users to Metacade’s platform.

Metagrant Program

This innovative funding scheme allows MCADE holders to vote on and direct financing from the platform’s treasury to the most promising P2E games. By supporting the best developers and projects, Metacade can become a hotbed for the next generation of blockbuster games. Each game is to be hosted in the platform’s virtual arcade, meaning a smash hit could propel Metacade into the spotlight.

Expanding Job Opportunities

Metacade’s job board, launching in 2024, will connect users with gaming and Web3 companies for casual and full-time work opportunities. Some of these roles will use the platform’s native testing environment, where users can earn MCADE for offering feedback on new P2E titles. This feature adds an extra layer of value for the community and vastly differentiates Metacade from other GameFi crypto projects.

DAO Governance

Metacade plans to transition into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in 2024, giving MCADE holders a direct say in critical decisions and platform governance. This move towards decentralization further strengthens the project’s long-term sustainability and encourages MCADE holders to work together to better the platform.

Emphasis on Security

Metacade is certified by Certik, one of the crypto investment industry’s leading auditors. Its team, smart contract code, and specification have been confirmed to reach the high standards required in Web3. Moreover, the platform implements multi-sig wallets to prevent the mishandling of community funds and ensure trust in the treasury’s function.

Token Utility and Staking

MCADE is a multi-purpose utility token used for various purposes on the platform, like entering gaming tournaments, participating in the platform’s governance, and voting on Metagrant winners. Additionally, MCADE holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards, creating an incentive for long-term investment and token value appreciation. There’s even potential for a token buyback and burn scheme, reducing the circulating supply.

Rapid Growth of GameFi and P2E Sectors

The GameFi sector is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years. A report by Crypto.com predicted that the GameFi crypto market will grow 10x faster than traditional gaming, becoming a $50 billion industry by 2025. By positioning itself as a central hub for this space, Metacade will benefit from the overall market growth, which could translate to impressive returns for MCADE investors.

Don’t Miss Out on Metacade’s (MCADE) Exchange Listings

It’s safe to say that Metacade has the potential to be huge. Not only has it found itself a unique position in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, but its community-centric approach could easily attract thousands of new and seasoned P2E gamers. Its epic presale performance is a testament to investors’ belief in this exciting GameFi crypto project, and the upcoming MCADE exchange listings are worth watching for.

If you’re considering picking up some MCADE tokens, they’re already available on Uniswap. However, if you’d prefer to deal with a centralized exchange, MCADE will be listed on Bitmart in mid-April and MEXC hopefully in early May. Watch Metacade’s Twitter page to learn when tokens go live!