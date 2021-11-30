A Fundamental Analysis of Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is faced directly with eliminating middlemen for content creators and entertainers.

TRX claims to be able to handle 2000 transactions per second.

About 70% of the total supply of Tron is already in circulation.

Tron (TRX) is focused on sharing content and entertainment. A considerable milestone covered by the team was the purchase of BitTorrent – a service focused on file-sharing in 2018. Tron was established in 2017 by 1990 born Justin Sun of China.

Tron is ranked in 32nd place on CoinMarketCap. It has an all-time high (ATH) of $0.231673 which it hit on the 5th of January 2018. Its all-time low was at $0.001804 on the 12th of November, 2017. Currently, the price ranges between $0.09374 and $0.09725. It has a daily trading volume of over $2 billion.

TRX / TetherUS daily candlestick chart (source: TradingView) Tron has a total supply of a little above 100 billion, of which only about 71 billion is in circulation, giving it a market cap of about $7 billion.

Tron was established as a means of exchange between a community of content creators but removed the need for middlemen. Customers pay content creators directly using TRX on their platform.

TRX is said to have a lot of talented engineers on their team. Justin Sun pulled some of them out of Ripple Labs. Ethereum can handle a maximum of 20 transactions per second. Bitcoin can handle 6. Tron claims to have the capacity to handle 2000 transactions in one second.

The Tron network uses a delegated proof-of-stake to avoid double spending of the coin. It is similar to the proof-of-stake in Bitcoin, but Tron users vote for super representatives who then help validate transactions.

Summary

