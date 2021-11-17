A rose by any other name…best places to buy CUMSTAR now

As the name suggests, CUMSTAR is a token for the adult industry. It provides solutions for privacy, chargebacks, and anonymity.

Most importantly, it is a fully decentralized platform set allowing content creators to thrive without the risk of content control or removal as long as they comply with the law. The token has gained 5% in 24 h.

Top places to buy CUMSTAR now

As CUMSTAR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase CUMSTAR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy CUMSTAR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for CUMSTAR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including CUMSTAR.

What is CUMSTAR?

CumStar is an adult entertainment token boasting an effective use-case for constant platform utilization. Its biggest advantage is that it can only be used to buy content within native platforms, offering a continuous drive of volume when they all launch. It is the only token HushNetwork accepts.

Should I buy CUMSTAR today?

At the moment, CumStar is trading for $0.00000002237. It shows promise as a BSC token with multiple contract audits that include the renowned Certik Audit. According to its creators, its security is among the highest in the cryptocurrency industry. It’s best to see how it will develop before making a financial commitment.

CUMSTAR price prediction

According to Priceprediction.net, the price of CumStar might reach a maximum of $0.00000006 in 2023. In 2024, its price is expected to reach a maximum level of $0.00000009.

CUMSTAR on social media