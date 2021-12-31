The live Aave price today is $272.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $591.8 million. Aave is up 13.58% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know what AAVE is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy AAVE should you decide to, you’re about to find out.

What is AAVE?

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity. Aave (which means “ghost” in Finnish) was originally known as ETHLend when it launched in November 2017. It was rebranded in September 2018. AAVE provides holders with discounted fees on the platform, but it also serves as a governance token, giving owners a say in the future development of the protocol.

Should I buy AAVE today?

The majority of analysts are bullish on AAVE, but take all predictions and investment advice with a grain of salt.

AAVE price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts the price of AAVE will reach $437 in 2022 and rally further to cross $600 by the end of 2024. By the end of 2025, the price may hit $551. Coinpedia forecasts the price may easily surpass the $450 mark in the next year if the network launches upgrades, such as liquidity mining and staking and game maker launch. If the network fails to execute its plan, then the price can flip into a bearish trap and dip to $287, which is still higher than its current price.

