AAX Launches Impact Lab to Drive Inclusion and Sustainability within the Digital Assets Industry

AAX Impact Lab’s recent research report provides insights on the intersection of impact investing and NFTs.

AAX digital assets exchange is excited to announce the launch of AAX Impact Lab, a pioneering research and development team that is committed to bringing social and environmental impact investing to the digital assets space. The recent lab report dubbed ‘The Impact of NFT Communities’ explores how several notable NFT communities are successful in their support of humanitarian causes.

A common misconception is that NFTs are simply profile pictures, but their value extends beyond that – they can be regarded as unique digital memberships that offer exclusive access to community-driven brands of tomorrow. These NFT projects not only leverage the talent and capital of the community to create unique products and experiences, but they are also committed to delivering all kinds of social impact at a meaningful scale. Timothy Wong, Head of Impact Lab at AAX, said:

“By contributing to the conversation around the societal impacts of blockchain technology and its true values, AAX Impact Lab will play a prominent role in mitigating some of the world’s greatest challenges. We aim to foster meaningful impact projects and partnerships to help democratize humanitarian issues that will build a more sustainable future for all.”

Impactful Influences

AAX Impact Lab has tasked itself with providing educational content and insights on how blockchain technology and digital assets are positively impacting the world. In doing so, AAX Impact Lab believes that it will successfully elevate the global adoption of digital assets, providing meaningful impact investing insights to projects that aim to bring the societal and environmental benefits of the industry to a global audience.

AAX Impact Lab is applying a holistic approach to researching innovative trends covering the entire spectrum of retail and institutional investors. Specifically, it is focused on initiatives that are leveraging digital assets and blockchain technology to enhance social impact, philanthropic causes, and environmental sustainability.

Disruptive Innovation

AAX Impact Lab will publish monthly thematic research reports exploring different industry trends and projects that are making substantial impact in the world. To that end, it will seek to partner with brands that share its commitment in achieving sustainability and growth through the power of blockchain technology and digital assets.

About AAX Impact Lab

AAX Impact Lab is a pioneering research team committed to bringing impact investing and sustainability awareness to the digital asset space. As the first crypto exchange to be powered by LSEG technology, AAX is building the most performant, accessible, and sustainability-focused trading platform for investors globally.

About AAX

AAX is a top-tier digital assets exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of digital assets to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about digital assets and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.

Favored by more than three million users in over 160 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 200+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens and a range of on- and off-ramp products.

