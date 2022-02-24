ACCEL is up 18% in 24 hours: here’s where to buy ACCEL today

The live ACCEL price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over a million. It’s rallying on news of a Binance listing to take place today, gaining 18.32% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ACCEL, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy ACCEL now

As ACCEL is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ACCEL using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ACCEL right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ACCEL

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ACCEL.

What is ACCEL?

ACCEL is a multi-utility token that brings several real-world utilities to the crypto space including an escrow payment application, a decentralized exchange trading application, and P2E game development.

In addition, ACCEL’s Launchpad offers developers a safe and effective place to launch their own projects from while utilizing ACCEL’s safe, in-house developed smart contracts.

ACCEL is creating the first ever DAO-based educational crypto community: ACCEL University. ACCEL University is a database and community that offers investors resources and tools to support their crypto experience.

Should I buy ACCEL today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ACCEL price prediction

Analysts Price Prediction are bullish on this token. They predict it will trade for at least $0.088 next year, but it could go up to $0.10.

In 2024, the price of ACCEL will be at a minimum of $0.13 and a maximum of $0.15. The price of 1 ACCEL is expected to reach at least $0.19 in 2025.

