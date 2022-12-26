ACH soars by 6% as Alchemy Pay integrates its Fiat Onramp solution on Pear

Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp solution will be integrated into Pear.

ACH is up by more than 6% today, outperforming the broader crypto market.

The total crypto market cap remains above $800 billion.

Alchemy Pay to integrate with Pear

The Alchemy Pay team announced a few hours ago that its Fiat Onramp Solution would be integrated into Pear, a non-custodial marketplace governed by DAO.

🥳 #AlchemyPay Fiat Onramp Solution will be integrated into @OfficialPearDAO in the near future! With this collaboration, PearDAO's users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to buy #cryptocurrencies and #NFTs.$ACH pic.twitter.com/VxMpAFvf5M — Alchemy Pay: Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway (@AlchemyPay) December 26, 2022

This latest cryptocurrency news means that PearDAO’s users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to buy cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

ACH, the native token of Alchemy Pay, is now up by more than 6% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market. The total crypto market cap remains at around $810 billion, down by less than 1% so far today.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, is also up by less than 1% today. At press time, the price of Bitcoin stands at $16,852 and could break past the $17k resistance level soon.

Key levels to watch

The ACH/USD 4-hour chart is bullish, as Alchemy Pay has been performing well over the past few days. The technical indicators show that ACH could rally higher soon.

The MACD line is above the neutral zone, indicating that the bulls are currently in charge of the ACH market. The 14-day relative strength index of 64 also shows that ACH could enter the overbought region if the rally continues.

At press time, ACH is trading at $0.008435. If the rally continues, ACH could rally toward the $0.009313 resistance level in the near term.

However, it would need the support of the broader cryptocurrency market before it reaches the $0.010385 level it attained earlier this month.

