The ADAX token has seen a clear breakout after an extended period of consolidation and has registered gains of 45% in the past 24 hours

The ADAX token is currently trading at $1.77 at the time of writing. The coin could 2X or 4X from the current levels if the current bull rally continues in the future. The token has shown strong signs of consolidation above the price level of $1.2 and another leg of the rally could result in more gains for the early holders if the current price uptrend continues.

How & where to buy ADAX in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in buying cryptocurrency tokens, you will need to create an account on an exchange or broker platform. The entire process of registration is easy and takes only a few minutes. Simply provide your username, password and email address to register the account. Soon after, you will receive an email from the platform asking you to complete a verification process. This is required as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and ensures that the site remains secure for all users. Once done, deposit funds and you can start trading.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

What is ADAX?

ADAX is a decentralised exchange built on the Cardano platform. It is cross-chain compatible meaning you can exchange your ERC-20 tokens via the ADAX Ethereum-Cardano bridge and vice-versa. The process is simple and easy, even for new users. The ADAX token is used for transaction fees and as a reward mechanism inside the ADAX platform. The ADAX platform boasts of lower fees as compared to other Ethereum based decentralised exchanges.

Should I buy ADAX today?

The ADAX token has consolidated and might see another price surge if the buy volumes continue to build up. The coin has the potential to rally further and could potentially rise to the level of $2 in the future if the bulls retain interest.

The ADAX token could be exploited for a potential short term opportunity by traders while long term investors could also be looking at handsome returns if the price rallies in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.