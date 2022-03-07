Adobe’s Behance to support Phantom Wallet

Adobe’s Behance announced support for Phantom Wallet, with which people can showcase Solana-based NFTs on their profile. They can also display NFTs minted on Ethereum, CoinJournal learned from a series of tweets by Adobe's VP of Product William Allen.

Starting today, Behance users can connect their Phantom and showcase NFTs created on Solana on their Behance profile.

On a mission to help creatives

Behance’s stated mission has been to help creatives build their careers on their own terms ever since its founding. Some are looking for full-time jobs, others are freelancers. Still others offer subscriptions, livestream, or sell templates or NFTs.

Addressing energy and cost issues

At the moment, some Behance users are displaying NFTs they minted on Ethereum on their profiles. However, quite a number are concerned about the blockchain’s high energy use and the corresponding transaction costs. Solana addresses these concerns as a Proof of Stake chain.

According to William Allen, a transaction on Solana uses as much energy as a Google search – a fraction of a penny. It’s easy to mint using tools like Holaplex and to set up your own store on Solana.

Solana NFT marketplaces MagicEden and Form Function feature many creatives. Metaplex provides complete control to those with a technical background. QuickNode helped Behance develop this feature on Solana.

Preventing theft

Many creatives have had their work stolen in the NFT space, which is something William Allen has been very focused on for the past year. In the near future, Solana will add addresses to the Content Credentials tool to make sure people get credit for their work. Additional chains will be put in place to keep artists and their work safe.

About Behance

Behance is a social media platform owned by Adobe. Its main focus is to showcase and discover creative work. It was founded by Matias Corea and Scott Belsky in November 2005. Users can sign up to Behance and build profiles consisting of projects.

Both registered and unregistered users can view and comment on projects. Members of Behance can follow other users' profiles. Adobe Portfolio is Behance's DIY web design application, similar to popular tools like Weebly and Joomla.