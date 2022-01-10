The live Alchemy Pay price today is $0.087 with a 24-hour trading volume of $101.6 million. Alchemy Pay is up 46% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Alchemy Pay, look no further than this article.

As ACH is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ACH using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ACH right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ACH

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ACH.

What is Alchemy Pay?

Alchemy Pay is the pioneer of the world's first payment gateway solution to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto economies.

In addition to crypto payments, Alchemy Pay enables seamless and easy access to crypto investment, blockchain solutions, and DeFi services configured as required to serve sophisticated veterans as well as those new to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Founded in 2018, Alchemy grew from a practical base of merchant networks, including Hong Kong’s biggest furnishing company, Pricerite, Singapore’s Cé La Vi, Canadian footwear brand Aldo, software technology firm Arcadier, and Midwest Global Asia taxi services.

As Alchemy Pay steadily grew, its partnerships with Binance and QFPay increased its end-user and merchant touch-points to millions, including customers of e-commerce giant Shopify.

Should I buy Alchemy Pay today?

Take the time to read price predictions and market research before you make any investment decision. The price of Alchemy Pay is subject to wild swings in either direction.

Alchemy Pay price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, ACH can be a profitable investment option. Their price prognosis for 2027 is $0.46. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around 428%. If you invest $100 in it now, you might have $527 in 2027.

