Alchemy Pay (ACH) has continued to be one of today’s top trending cryptocurrencies, surging in value by 160% and capturing the attention of many investors and traders.

If you are thinking about investing in Alchemy Pay crypto, which is one of this week’s hottest cryptocurrencies, this article gives you all the information you need to know. Scroll down to find out what it is, how it works, and what our price forecast is for Alchemy Pay tokens.

For those of you who want to buy ACH tokens straightaway, check out the section directly below. There, you can find links to the two best places to buy Alchemy Pay coin in the UK and around the world.

How & where to buy Alchemy Pay tokens today

To buy ACH coin, simply choose one of the platforms below and click on the relevant link.



What is Alchemy Pay?

A cryptocurrency project, and ACH is its utility token.

The purpose of the project is to use blockchain technology to solve some of the issues and inefficiencies that are found in traditional payment systems around the world.

Alchemy’s team of payment professionals aims to eradicate human error and fraud by implementing an all-in-one hybrid fiat and crypto payments system that is compatible with any existing mainstream system. This will allow the reconciliation and settlement processes to become completely automated.

With access to more than 2 million merchants internationally, Alchemy Pay has been making strides by formalising arrangements with strategic partners.

For example, today, the cryptocurrency service provider MEXC Global – which operates a crypto exchange serving six million users – agreed to integrate Alchemy's hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway to better serve the European market.

Should I buy Alchemy Pay tokens today?

If you think Alchemy Pay’s 2,300% growth is just the beginning, buying some ACH tokens and holding them to speculate on their long-term value may be a good move.

Just make sure you do your own research and never invest money that you can’t afford to lose.

Alchemy Pay price prediction 2021

Our ACH crypto price prediction is as follows: up to $0.15 this year, $0.18 by 2022 and $0.34 within 5 years.