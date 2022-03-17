The contest seeks to unveil “compelling introductory videos” free of tech jargon, but which highlight Alephium’s value proposition.

Alephium, a high-performance and scalable blockchain that was the first to implement native shard transactions, has announced a video creation contest as it seeks to “attract and engage new users.”

Creators will compete to earn from a prize pool of 10,000 ALPH, the Swiss-based blockchain platform said in an announcement shared with CoinJournal on Thursday.

An accessible gateway to Alephium

One of the barriers to greater adoption of crypto and the underlying blockchain technology is the “complex” nature of the concepts to new users.

In most cases, it’s the less tech-savvy that find it hard to wrap their heads around some features and functionalities. Alephium’s novel Proof-of-Work mechanism, ETH-inspired smart contracts and UTXO model could be such hurdles.

Cheng Wang, the co-founder of Alephium said:

“We need something that can serve as an accessible gateway for new users, we need great introduction videos. Our community members have amazed us with their content creation skills to date, so I’m confident this video creation contest will help us gather creative videos that best describes Alephium.”

Videos should be tech-jargon free

The easy-to-understand video will cover all the basic introductory topics as articulated in “Welcome to Alephium,” the team said in their press announcement.

Participants will be expected to create a five-minute or less video. The community can do the video in any language. They also have creative license to use cartoons, 3D animations, and voiceovers with premium slides.

However, the content should be free of tech jargon and should include links to whitepapers, Github and social media channels, whitepapers.

How to submit the Alephium video

The contest will run until 15 April 2022, with all legible video entries submitted by 23:59 CET on the said date. Contestants will need to upload their videos on YouTube or Vimeo, with tags #Alephium and #ALPH.

Once done, creators should submit a link to the video and their email address using the contest’s official submission link .

Interested users are encouraged to familiarise themselves with contest guidelines , or contact the team via Discord, Telegram, and Reddit.

Alephium’s mainnet went live in November 2021 and offers a highly efficient blockchain infrastructure environment for decentralised applications (dApps) and decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols.

ALPH has traded 7.5% higher in the past 24 hours, with the ALPH/USDT pair hitting highs of $0.25 in early deals. The coin’s all-time high is $1.19 reached on 20 January 2022.