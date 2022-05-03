After announcing it has become FIFA’s official blockchain, Algorand went on a wild rally. Apart from adding almost a fifth to its value, it saw a spike in trading volume of 386%.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Algorand, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Algorand now

What is Algorand?

Algorand is a decentralized, self-sustaining, blockchain-based network which supports a wide variety of applications. It is scalable, secure, and efficient, which justifies FIFA’s decision to choose it as their official blockchain partner.

Algorand is capable of supporting computations that require performance guarantees to build new forms of trust.

It was invented to improve efficiency and speed in response to the slow transactions on Bitcoin and other older blockchains.

Algorand comes with low transaction fees. It is based on a permissionless, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain protocol and does not involve mining for this reason.

Should I buy Algorand today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Algorand price prediction

According to Price Prediction.net, the future of Algorand is bright. It will go up to at least $1.36 in 2023, which is almost twice its current price. It can reach a maximum level of $1.64 that year.

In 2024, it will trade for at least $1.97. The maximum level it can reach is $2.38 with the average trading price of $2.04. In 2025, the price of 1 ALGO is expected to reach at least $2.89.

