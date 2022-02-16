Algorand, the 26th biggest crypto by market cap, is trading for $0.994 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $217 million. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Algorand, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Algorand now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ALGO with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ALGO with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Algorand?

Algorand is a self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network that supports a wide range of applications. These systems are secure, scalable and efficient, all critical properties for effective applications in the real world.

Algorand will support computations that require reliable performance guarantees to create new forms of trust. The Algorand mainnet went live in June 2019 and was able to handle almost 1 million transactions per day as of December 2020.

Algorand was invented to speed up transactions and improve efficiency, in response to the slow transaction times of Bitcoin and other blockchains.

Algorand is designed so that there are lower transaction fees and no mining as it is based on a permissionless, pure proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain protocol.

Should I buy Algorand today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Algorand price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts Algorand will pass $11.25, with a ROI of around 617% in 5 years. Trading Beasts is also bullish. They predict Algorand will pass $2.08 this year. In June 2022, it will trade for $1.9.

Algorand on social media