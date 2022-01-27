Altcoin Shopping list: 3 tokens to buy during this January slump

The crypto market has simply crashed in January. Most coins are trading in the red and it doesn’t seem like there is enough demand for a rally in the near term. So, this gives bargain hunters the perfect chance to buy heavily discounted coins. Here is why this makes sense:

A pullback like this is not new to crypto, in fact, it has happened before and the prices have rebounded sharply.

Crypto has seen the rise of many innovative projects, especially in the altcoin space.

We will see major rallies in the market no doubt, and those who get in now can make big returns.

Well, the following is your ultimate altcoin shopping list, indicating three of the best tokens to buy right now?

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) bills itself as an Ethereum scaling solution designed to deliver faster speeds and lower fees. It has actually been making major moves in the last few months, acquiring a series of new projects as well.

Data source: Tradingview

Polygon and its native token MATIC have also seen immense growth in 2021 and we expect this to continue in the future. At press time, MATIC was selling for $1.65.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a smart contract platform that also strives to offer better speeds and lower fees. It is also seen as a direct competitor to Ethereum and has been one the fastest-growing tokens in the last 12 months. Right now, AVAX, its native token, is trading at $67.16.

Yearn Finance (YFI)