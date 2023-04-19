AltSignals Has Investors Excited About The Prospect Of Crypto Gains In 2023. Will The New ASI Token Take Off?

With AltSignals’ ASI presale gaining traction, many investors are excited about its potential to offer them substantial crypto gains in 2023 – in more ways than one. In this article, you’ll find out why AltSignals has garnered so much hype in recent weeks and how its ASI token could change the game for investors and traders across the globe.

AltSignals: Generating Crypto Gains Since 2017

Created in 2017, AltSignals has grown to become one of the market’s leaders for trading signals, boasting over 50,000 subscribers to its free signals and 1,400+ members in its VIP group. While there are many signal providers out there, AltSignals has set itself apart from the crowd by focusing on producing high-quality, accurate trading signals in the crypto, forex, and stock markets with its AltAlgo™ algorithm.

AltSignals has used this market-beating system alongside a team of veteran traders to generate over 1,500 signals for traders across the globe. In January 2023, it achieved a 94% win rate across 17 trades as part of its Binance Spot signals program, returning 175% in a single month. The month previous, it produced 384%. These results, while extraordinary, are a regular occurrence for AltSignals.

AltSignals’ stellar performance is backed up by its TrustPilot page, which features almost 500 positive reviews and an average 4.9/5 star rating. However, a recent announcement by AltSignals has investors excited about the prospect of making even more crypto gains: the ActualizeAI layer and the ASI token.

What Is the ASI Token?

The ASI token will be the backbone of AltSignals’ ActualizeAI ecosystem. ActualizeAI will introduce a unique AI stack to the AltAlgo™ indicator, enabling it to level up through machine learning, natural language processing, reinforcement learning, and more. This will, in theory, increase the number and accuracy of the platform’s signals, providing even more opportunities for traders to make some sweet crypto gains.

The ASI token itself is necessary to gain exclusive access to the ActualizeAI algorithm. By holding over 50,000 ASI tokens, investors will be granted lifetime membership to the algorithm’s signals. Investors holding less than 50,000 tokens will be provided with a 1-year membership. But owning ASI doesn’t just offer access to premium trading signals: it opens up an ecosystem of opportunity for traders and investors.

For example, holders will be the first to know about the very best presale opportunities – either projects that have partnered with AltSignals, or bubbling presales highlighted by the algorithm’s sentiment analysis feature. Moreover, traders can boost their crypto gains through regularly held trading tournaments for the chance to win significant prizes!

One standout feature that has investors excited is the AI Members Club. Here, members will be able to earn ASI as a reward for contributing feedback and testing the latest updates made to the ActualizeAI algorithm. These tokens can then be accumulated to boost their membership level and open up more advanced ecosystem features, held, or sold for some crypto gains.

Lastly, the ASI token will be used as the platform’s governance token, allowing the future of AltSignals and ActualizeAI to be determined by the traders actually using the service. ASI holders will be able to vote on and propose changes made to the platform, giving them a chance to direct the project and maximize their utility.

What Could ASI Be Worth by the End of 2023?

With a proven track record and a well-thought-out plan to supercharge its platform, many analysts are expecting good things from AltSignals in 2023. The ASI token will finish presale at $0.02274 per token, but predictions have been made for it to reach as high as $0.35 by the end of 2023 – potentially offering over 1,400% gains in under a year.

Expect Big Things From the ASI Presale

Overall, it’s easy to see why AltSignals has investors excited. The ActualizeAI algorithm could put AltSignals on the map as one of the most advanced signal providers on the market and lead to a flurry of signups as traders rush to get their hands on its calls. Meanwhile, the community-led governance and feedback system means the product will be vetted by real traders, helping AltSignals to optimize its service and algorithm.

The projected ASI crypto gains could even be compounded if you act fast. Currently, ASI is in the first stage of the presale, selling for $0.015 per token. That means you could almost double your potential long-term returns on ASI just by being one of its early adopters. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the AltSignals AI revolution!