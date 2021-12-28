The live SushiSwap price today is $9.09 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 billion. SushiSwap is up 14.43% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy SushiSwap, this guide is for you.

What is SushiSwap?

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an automated market maker (AMM) which launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap. The AMM which has become synonymous with the DeFi movement and associated trading spike in DeFi tokens. SUSHI’s native token SUSHI, reached its new ATH of $23.38 on Mar 13, 2021.

Should I buy SushiSwap today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

SushiSwap price prediction

According to CoinQuora, SushiSwap will reach $40 by the end of 2022 if the bullish trend continues. It will rise rapidly in the first half of 2022, up to $45. The rise will taper off after that without any major decline. In 2023, it could reach $75.

SushiSwap on social media