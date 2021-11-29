AMP keeps gaining after Binance listing: where to buy AMP

AMP was listed on Binance last week, after which its price hit $0.06. The live Amp price today is $0.066 with a 24-hour trading volume of $293 million. The token’s price is still going up. It gained 0.28% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy AMP, this guide is for you.

What is AMP?

Amp is described as the new digital collateral token offering instant, verifiable assurances for any kind of value transfer. Using Amp, networks like Flexa can quickly and irreversibly secure transactions for a wide variety of asset-related use cases.

Should I buy AMP today?

Coin Quora notes the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 58.24, which means that the coin is almost oversold. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

AMP price prediction

Coin Quora predicts AMP will be at $0.095 by the end of next year given the current trend. It will pass $0.1 in the first half of the year. Then, it will undergo a slight drop and continue to trade for $0.095.

