The live Amp price today is $0.056 with a 24-hour trading volume of $142.8 million. Amp is up almost 10% in the last 24 hours. Here’s where to buy Amp now.

Top places to buy AMP now

What is AMP?

Amp is described as the new digital collateral token offering instant, verifiable assurances for any kind of value transfer. Using Amp, networks like Flexa can quickly and irreversibly secure transactions for a wide variety of asset-related use cases. It claims to offer a straightforward but versatile interface for verifiable collateralization through a system of collateral partitions and collateral managers. Where collateral partitions can be designated to collateralize any account, application, or even transaction, and carry balances which are directly verifiable on the Ethereum blockchain, collateral managers are smart contracts that can lock, release, and redirect collateral in these partitions as needed in order to support value transfer activities.

Should I buy AMP today?

Amp may be worth investing in, but don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. It can reverse its gains just as easily.

AMP price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts that the Amp price can go up to $0.09 in one year. This is a long-term earning potential of almost 50% in one year. In 2026, one AMP will be worth $0.22.

AMP on social media