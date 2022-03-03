ANC, the native token of Anchor Protocol, is soaring on a series of lucrative partnerships, like with 777s Casino to build the first betting platform on Terra. If you want to know more about ANC – what it is, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy ANC now, you’ve come to the right place.

What is ANC?

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a money market between stablecoin borrowers and lenders. It gives borrowers ANC to encourage them to take out loans. The rate offered to lenders is quite appealing at just under 20%.

Anchor Protocol is a savings protocol on Terra, which aims to offer safe, balanced yields on Terra stablecoin deposits. It was created by Terraform Labs in March 2021.

You can deposit ANC to create new governance polls, which users staking ANC can vote on.

As cryptocurrencies began falling, demand for borrowing dropped, taking the ANC coin price down with it. ANC’s price increased after a cash injection to its reserves in February. But is this sustainable? We’ll look at this question in the following sections.

Should I buy ANC today?

ANC price prediction

Digital Coin Price makes a moderately bullish prediction, seeing the coin price reach $9.37 in 2027. By 2031, 1 ANC will trade for $18.66.

Price Prediction is more optimistic. They predict an average price of $5.18 in 2022, $15.44 in 2025 and $33.89 in 2027. By 2031, 1 ANC will change hands for $157.

