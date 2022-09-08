Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Soars as Terra’s LUNC and USTC Rebound

Anchor Protocol price went parabolic on Thursday as investors cheered the strong performance of cryptocurrencies associated with Terra. The ANC token jumped to a high of $0.12, which was the highest level since August 9. It has jumped by over 65% from its lowest level in August of this year.

Why is ANC price soaring?

Anchor Protocol was the biggest part of Terra’s ecosystem. It was a platform that allowed people to deposit Terra USD stablecoin and earn exceptional returns. In most periods, the platform had APY of over 20%. ANC was the native token for Anchor Protocol’s ecosystem.

At its peak, Anchor Protocol was one of the biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms in the world with a total value locked (TVL) of over $17 billion. All this came crumbling down in May when Terra USD lost its peg leading to the collapse of Terra’s ecosystem.

Since then, no activity has been going in Anchor Protocol. By design, it only worked with Terra USD, whose price crashed from $1 to below $0.0001. At the same time, several cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX decided to delist ANC.

Anchor Protocol price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days because of the strong price action in Terra’s ecosystem. In the past few weeks, Terra Classic USD (USTC) has surged to a high of $0.08. And according to CoinMarketCap, its total market cap has jumped to over $458 million.

Similarly, Terra Classic has jumped by more than 100% in the past seven days, giving it a market cap of over $3 billion. The new version of the coin known as LUNA has also rebounded. Other coins in Terra’s ecosystem like Mirror Protocol and Astroport have also risen.

Some analysts believe that this rebound of Anchor Protocol price is part of a pump and dump scheme since the coin is thinly traded.

Anchor Protocol price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the ANC price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. Along the way, the coin has managed to move above the important resistance level at $0.1026, which was the lowest level on July 21. As it rose, Anchor Protocol moved above the key resistance at $0.1120 and $0.1187.

It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Awesome Oscillator has moved above the neutral point. Therefore, the coin will likely keep rising as FOMO sets in. This could see it soar to a high of $0.15.