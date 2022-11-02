Coinbase Wallet users can now earn yields via liquid staking on the Ankr Staking platform.

Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, has now added Coinbase Wallet support for liquid staking.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Ankr said all Coinbase Wallet users can now liquid stake on the Ankr Staking platform. This latest development would enable users to earn yields on assets they hold in their Coinbase Wallet.

Ankr added that the integration comes after a lot of requests from its users. With Coinbase Pay, users can seamlessly connect their Coinbase exchange account to the Coinbase Wallet, and then to Ankr, the team added.

To use this feature, users need to connect Ankr Staking to the Coinbase Wallet browser extension when prompted.

Users can also take advantage of this feature via their smartphones, connecting their Coinbase Wallet app’s dApp browser to the Ankr Staking platform. It also means that users can easily keep track of their staked assets from the dashboard tab of Ankr Staking or in the DeFi tab of Coinbase Wallet.

While commenting on this latest development, Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s Head of Product, said;

“Having the ability to connect a Coinbase Wallet was one of the most hotly requested features for Ankr Staking, and that’s a testament to how many people find the wallet useful for interacting with Web3 and DeFi every day. We always want to ensure our stakers are pleased while opening our earning solutions to as many new participants as possible.”

The built-in dApp browser on Coinbase Wallet makes it easier for users to access the leading dApps and DeFi protocols. It also enables users to send, receive, and bridge assets right on the interface, making it useful when choosing different networks to hold assets on, such as Polygon or Ethereum.

Ankr revealed that it currently supports the staking of nine tokens on its platform. While Ankr (ANKR) and Gnosis (mGNO) tokens can be put towards delegated staking, the platform supports Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Binance Coin (BNB), Fantom (FTM), and Avalanche (AVAX) for liquid staking.

The integration of Coinbase Wallet comes thanks to its growing popularity among DeFi and Web3 enthusiasts. The wallet supports Ethereum, all EVM-compatible chains, Solana, and more than 5,000 tokens.

This latest development comes a few weeks after Ankr launched its Chainscanner block explorer for app-specific blockchains.