Ankr , one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, announces on Monday, October 17th, that it has become one of the first RPC providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, Ankr said developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that are similar to the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.

Ankr added that the collaboration would empower developers to build safe, scalable, and upgradable dApps on top of the Aptos blockchain.

Ankr is now an RPC provider to 19 blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche.

While commenting on this latest development, Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s Head of Product, said;

“Ankr is excited to be an early supporter of Aptos with an RPC that now makes it easy for all developers to start building on the ecosystem. This is just the beginning of Ankr’s products for the blockchain that will doubtlessly attract more demand ahead of the much-anticipated mainnet launch.”

Ankr added that once the Aptos mainnet goes live, it would include support for additional docs, features, and tools. The move is designed to help Web3 developers streamline building.

Aptos is the highly anticipated network that is expected to bring new tech and scalability benefits to Web3. Developers building on the Aptos testnet already saw over 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), thanks to promising upgrades like their parallel execution engine, Block-STM.

Ankr, on the other hand, serves an average of 8 billion blockchain requests per day across more than 50 networks. The network is known for delivering time-tested and high-performance RPC node infrastructure to handle any request load, massively expanding Aptos’ public RPC resources.

To provide more strength to the Aptos network, Ankr said it would provide a geo-distributed and decentralised Aptos RPC composed of many independent blockchain nodes running worldwide for low-latency and reliable connections.

Aptos is a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain founded by Meta alumni. It is backed by a16z, FTX Ventures, Paypal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Binance Labs and other leading investors.

Ahead of its mainnet launch, Aptos promises to be a faster, more scalable and more secure blockchain than its existing competitors, thanks to its advanced programming language called Move.