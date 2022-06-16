Ankr’s unique, open source scaling solutions have dramatically improved BNB Chain’s scalability, storage requirements and sync processes.

BNB Chain, which currently accounts for $6.14 billion of the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols, has benefited a lot from open source network improvements initiated by decentralized Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr.

Specifically, Ankr has worked on the BNB Chain’s performance shortcomings since September 2021, providing variuos scaling and output fixes.

💡Ankr provides an enormous level of engineering support for the public goods that make possible Web3 and ecosystems like the BNB Chain. Check this article to read all @BNBchain upgrades we have done ⬇️https://t.co/fChUE4FUB0 pic.twitter.com/o0tdYTPfms — Ankr (@ankr) June 16, 2022

BNB Chain’s infrastructure provider delivers

The Ankr protocol team has revealed its scaling solution has helped boost the performance of the BNB Chain, providing the ecosystem with an environment that benefit more decentralized applications (dApps), games and governance protocols.

“Ankr is a key infrastructure provider for the BNB Chain ecosystem,” said Samy Karim, Ecosystem Coordinator at BNB Chain.

“Their contributions and expertise were critical in implementing upgrades to the BNB Chain with the Erigon client, rewriting Archive Node infrastructure, and creating a framework for BNB Application Sidechains,” he explained in a statement shared with CoinJournal.

Ankr’s upgrades to the BNB Chain

Among the improvements to the BSC is a 10x increase in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) request throughput. There has also been a 75% reduction in network storage requirements and a 100x sync process.

Also crucial is Ankr’s deployment of a new scaling framework that enables the rollout of application-specific sidechains on the BNB Chain.

According to Karim, the improvements will allow the BNB Chain ecosystem to continue to provide users and builders access to the “latest benefits” of the blockchain world.

The improvements are crucial to BNB Chain, with users set to benefit more from their DeFi, Web3, and GameFi experiences. Ankr is also planning further support to the blockchain via new security and cross-chain asset transfer upgrades.