APE price soars as Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa launch ApeCoin-themed Music NFTs

APE’s price has maintained its bullish stance over the past couple of days as investors fall for the coin. Today a popular rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr (Snoop Dogg) in collaboration with his fellow rapper, Wiz Khalifa dropped a new music collection.

The NFT collection was themed around BAYC and ApeCoin (APE) titled “Ape Drops 03: An 8th,” with eight tracks. The collection was minted through a manifold.

The news comes right on the heels of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) owner Yuga Labs raising $450 million in a seed fund led by a venture capital firm called Andreessen Horowitz.

In a tweet, Snoop Dogg announced the sale, he noted that the tracks will only be available for two days for purchase, however, users can listen to the tracks before purchasing. Each purchase will be made by BAYC’s APE token only that was released last week through an airdrop.

Moreover, there are 8000 NFTs available for sale with each token price ranging from 12 APE to 15 APE, this means that the price in the collection will be between $165 to $210 for each token.

Celebrities flocking to the NFT industry

Several musicians have leveraged the NFT industry with artists like King Of Leon and Grimes releasing their NFT drops.

Snoop Dogg has been in NFT space for a while now earning the name ‘’Ape Drop’’ after his third collection. The rapper is also an active collector on OpenSea where he has launched a couple of his collections like ‘’Journey With the Dogg’’ in collaboration with Crypto.com.

Besides, Snoop Dogg has also been involved with metaverse where he joined The Sandbox in releasing 10,000 playable avatars in the virtual space, as a result, Sandbox token, SAND, shot to the moon.

However, Snoop Dogg is not the only celebrity in the NFT space, other artists are active NFT buyers like Justin Bieber, Eminem, and Gunna who have also launched their collection in the NFT space.

Athletes have also not been left behind like Lionel Messi and Lebron James with the latter being the recent one to venture into the NFT space. The increased number of celebrities joining the NFT space has led to more adoption of NFTs.