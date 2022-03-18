At the time of writing, ApeCoin was trading for just under $16 with a 24-hour trading volume of an impressive $7.4 billion. Yesterday, the token was listed on eToro.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ApeCoin, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy ApeCoin now

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 utility and governance token used to encourage decentralized community building as web3 approaches. ApeCoin was created by Yuga Labs, who are also behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club project, which hardly needs an introduction.

ApeCoin was created to serve within the growing APE ecosystem, which is backed by the APE Foundation.

ApeCoin holders vote on how to use the ApeCoin DAO Fund and govern themselves via the decentralized governance framework controlling the ApeCoin DAO. Holders agree on proposals and the APE Foundation administers these.

The goal of ApeCoin DAO is to develop and maintain the APE Ecosystem in a way that is just and inclusive, giving ApeCoin holders an infrastructure to cooperate through permissionless, open governance processes.

ApeCoin also gives ecosystem participants an open and shared currency to be used without centralized middlemen. The Ecosystem Fund receives 62% of all ApeCoin to support community initiatives.

Last but not least, ApeCoin gives access to certain components that are otherwise inaccessible, such as exclusive services and games. It is a tool for third-party developers to take part in the ecosystem by incorporating the token into games, services, and other projects.

Should I buy ApeCoin today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. Learn more about buying ApeCoin in our comprehensive guide here!

ApeCoin price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, ApeCoin is a bad, high-risk short-term investment option. They believe any investment made in the coin now will be devalued in the future.

However, Digital Coin Price is quite bullish on the coin. Below is their price prediction for the next five years:

2022: Up to $21.70

2023: From $20.34 to $24.63

2024: From $18.69 to $28.26

2025: From $26.52 to $30

2026: From $24.85 – $31.63

