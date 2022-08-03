ApeCoin shoots 15% above the breakout zone as retail interest grows

ApeCoin gained 15% on Wednesday amid growing investor interest

The token was accepted as a payment method by Gucci

APE remains supported above a breakout zone with an opportunity for further gains

ApeCoin APE/USD was the center of retail interest on Wednesday. The token rose more than 15%, with social media mentions growing. The gains were widespread across the crypto sector, suggesting that sentiment remains intact.

The gains in ApeCoin come amid good fundamentals supporting the token. Italian high-end fashion house Gucci announced the acceptance of ApeCoin for purchases in the US. The move allows Gucci to become the first major brand in the US to accept payments in APE. Customers will be allowed to make in-store purchases with APE BitPay.

The latest announcement increases the utility of ApeCoin’s token. The blockchain also has the Otherside metaverse project in the pipeline. Once the project becomes a reality, ApeCoin will hit new levels. For now, we believe APE has more upside potential, and investors should consider buying.

ApeCoin gains above the breakout zone after acceptance of token by Gucci

Source – TradingView

Technically, ApeCoin is initiating a new bullish momentum above the breakout zone of $6.1. The token is almost overbought, with an RSI reading of 67. That suggests that investors are circling the token amid positive developments. The moving averages also continue to support the token.

We believe ApeCoin will continue rising after the recent bullish push. The token will remain supported at $6.1, and any potential retracement will be rejected at the level. The target is at $9, although it could rise higher if the bullish momentum remains.

Summary

ApeCoin is bullish after breaking above $6.1. The bullish momentum is supported by the acceptance of the token by Gucci. Crypto sentiment also remains strong. Buy on short retracements or at the current level.