ApeCoin, the token by BAYC creator Yuga Labs, continues to rally. Coinbase is making a movie about it and a few days ago, industry leading Bitcoin ATM operator Coin Cloud announced the fleet-wide addition of APE to the Coin Cloud Network.

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE Ecosystem to empower and incentivize a decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.

ApeCoin holders govern themselves via the decentralized governance framework controlling the ApeCoin DAO, and vote on how the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund should be used. The APE Foundation administers proposals agreed upon by ApeCoin holders.

Token holders can participate in ApeCoin DAO. APE is a shared and open currency that can be used without centralized intermediaries. 62% of all ApeCoin was allocated to the Ecosystem Fund, which will support community-driven initiatives as voted on by ApeCoin DAO members.

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ApeCoin price prediction

According to FX Street, the recent uptrend sets the stage for a further ascent that could propel APE to an all-time high at $17.46.

On the other hand, a three-hour candlestick close below $9.64 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

ApeCoin on social media