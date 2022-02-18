API3 is up 14% in 24 hours: the best places to buy API3 now

Smart contracts can struggle to access dependable data. APIs (application programming interfaces) are frequently cited as a possible solution. This article explains what API3 is, what makes it unique, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy API3 now.

What is API3?

API3’s stated goal is to allow decentralized versions of APIs to be built, managed and monetized at scales. According to the team behind the platform, it has never been more important for smart contracts to provide “timely, reliable real-world data.”

API3 is aiming to fix some of the problems that have emerged within the blockchain space itself. APIs are crucial because of how they supply blockchains with off-chain data.

Without it, decentralized ledgers wouldn’t have a clue about how much coins should be worth. API3 is unique in that decentralized APIs can provide superior data transparency down to the factual data source level.

In comparison, existing decentralized oracles do not consider the data source API to be within their scope.

API3 price prediction

Tech News Leader is bullish on API3. Its current price is $5.53 and the analysts predict it will more than double within a year, reaching $10.52. In 5 years, 1 API3 will be worth $34.20. In a decade, its value will have gone up to $209.

API3 on social media