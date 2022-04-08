April Shopping list: 3 altcoins to consider right now

As we start a brand-new month, the crypto market has looked quite good in recent weeks. Investor sentiment is now very positive, and we are starting to see most coins recover the losses at the beginning of the year. So, April is shaping up as a good buyer’s market, and here is why:

Most coins have bullish outlooks in the near and medium-term

The fears surrounding the conflict in Eastern Europe and fed rate hikes are now priced in.

Investors are ending the wait-and-see attitude and jumping back into the market.

With these factors in mind, we thought it would be great to create a list of possible altcoins that you can consider this April. Here it is:

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) was one of the top-performing coins in the last two weeks of March. But we have seen a sharp fall ever since. This could suggest that the coin has in fact gone through the correction you would expect after a major rally.

Downside risks are therefore relatively low compared to other coins. For this reason, HBAR is a decent buy for April, and with improved sentiment in the market, it's only a matter of time before it resumes its bull run.

Waves (WAVES)

Just like HBAR, Waves (WAVES) has also seen a substantial correction after an unprecedented rally. The coin has in fact lost around 46% over the last 7 days. Although this is not always a good sign, it's still an expected outcome given the kind of rally we saw with WAVES.

Nexo (NEXO)