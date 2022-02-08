Arpa Chain’s ARPA is up 19% today: here’s where to buy ARPA

The live ARPA Chain price today is $0.089 with a 24-hour trading volume of $187.7 million. The token has added almost a fifth to its value today. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ARPA, this guide is for you.

What is ARPA?

ARPA is a blockchain-based layer 2 solution for privacy-preserving computation, enabled by Multi-Party Computation (“MPC”). Founded in April 2018, the goal of ARPA is to separate data utility from ownership and enable data renting.

ARPA’s MPC protocol creates ways for multiple entities to collaboratively analyze data and extract data synergies while keeping each party’s data input private and secure.

Developers can build privacy-preserving dApps on blockchains compatible with ARPA. Some immediate use cases include credit anti-fraud, secure data wallet, precision marketing, joint AI model training, and key management systems.

For example, banks using the ARPA network can share their credit blacklist with each other for risk management purposes without exposing their customer data or privacy.

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Gov Capital is very bullish on ARPA. Their one-year ARPA forecast is $0.23, almost three times its current price. In 5 years, they expect ARPA to reach $1.4.

