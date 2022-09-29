Astar Network has partnered with legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano to create and release an exclusive NFT collection on its blockchain.

Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, announced on Thursday, September 29th, that it has partnered with the legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano to create and release an exclusive NFT collection on the Astar blockchain.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Astar Network said this is the first time Amano is bringing his art to a blockchain. By launching his NFT collection, his art can interact with the projects and communities of Astar.

Yoshitaka Amano is a popular Japanese artist known for some iconic artwork, including Speedracer, Sandman: The Dream Hunters cover art, and, most notably, Final Fantasy.

While commenting on this latest development, Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Astar Network, said;

“Without a doubt, Yoshitaka Amano is a legendary artist in the 21st century. I am very honored to be able to work with him and host his first NFT on Astar Network.”

Astar Network said this latest development also marks the beginning of its partnership with Twin Planets.

The partnership will see the two entities work together to help fine arts professionals mint their digital assets on a trusted and secure network to bring their art to the public.

Twin Planet is the talent management firm that represents Yoshitaka Amano and other popular artists.

The artist, Yoshitaka Amano, commented that;

“For people to see and appreciate my work is a bonus. It makes me want to draw even more. That was already the case when I was a child, and it hasn’t changed ever since.”

Astar Network said it would be in charge of managing Yoshitaka Amano’s Candy Girl artwork, a sensational collection that features 108 angels.

Candy Girl will lead the way for Japanese content creators to own their art, music, and stories, but engage with a global audience and business, the team added.

The creation of this limited NFT edition on the Astar Network is important to Astar’s vision of bringing the East and West together while also introducing fine art to blockchain technology.

Astar Network is The Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain. Astar Network supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability, with cross-consensus messaging (XCM).