Binance US has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list Astar Network’s ASTR token.

Astar Network, the future of smart contracts platform for multichain, announced on Wednesday, September 14th, that its native ASTR token is now live on the Binance US exchange.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said ASTR deposits are open on the regulated US exchange from 8:00 EDT on September 13 before the market goes live at the same time on September 14.

Astar Network said this latest development would give US traders the needed exposure to Aster Network. The team added that the listing would increase the liquidity of the ASTR markets.

The token will be paired against USD and USDT when trading opens at 8:00 EDT on Binance US.

Astar Network Founder and CEO Sota Watanabe stated that;

“We are very excited to officially enter the American market through Binance US. Since closing our last funding round, led by US investors like Polychain and Coinbase, entering the US market has been a top priority. Astar already has a strong presence in Asia, especially Japan, and now we have an opportunity to follow suit in the US with our localized team.”

The Astar team further revealed that it has also focused on expanding its presence in the Asian market in recent months.

The team revealed that on a recent tour of Japan, Sota Watanabe met with city majors to discuss applications for web3 technology. He is also set to become an adviser to GMO, one of Japan’s largest internet companies, and Dentsu, its largest advertising company.

Astar Network is proud of its ASTR token launching on the Binance US exchange as the platform only considers assets that meet its Digital Asset Risk Assessment Framework, solve real-world problems, and are built using technology that is secure to transact and develop on.

Astar Network also revealed that it recently partnered with Moonbeam Network. The partnership will support the launch of WASM projects and encourage developers to create unique use cases on Astar that leverage Polkadot’s powerful XCM format.

Astar Network is committed to supporting the development of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability, with cross-consensus messaging (XCM).