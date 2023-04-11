Astar Network’s ASTR Token Registered on JVCEA’s ‘Green List’ After Listing on Huobi Japan

Tokyo, Japan, April 7th, 2023, Chainwire

The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA)’s Green List dramatically speeds up the token listing on member exchanges, accelerating adoption

Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, officially announces the listing of its native ASTR token on Huobi Japan, which has now become the third crypto exchange in Japan to list ASTR after Bitbank and GMO Coin. Following this listing, the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) has registered the ASTR token on its ‘Green List.’

The JVCEA, a group of 31 crypto exchanges, introduced the Green List to speed up the listing on Japanese exchanges and boost crypto adoption in Japan. Previously, the JVCEA member exchanges had to go through a sluggish screening process for listing any cryptocurrency. The assets on the Green List aren’t subject to the screening process as they have already been rigorously screened by three or more member exchanges.

Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, said, “Given that Astar has a significant presence in Japan and a lot of enterprises are entering Web3 with Astar, joining the Green List is a huge step not only for us but also for Japanese companies. It makes it much faster to list ASTR on other Japanese exchanges. We continue to work with regulators to utilize ASTR in Japan faster.”

The ASTR token made it to the Green List after satisfying all the four requirements of the JVCEA:

Handled by 3 or more member exchanges Handled by at least one exchange for over 6 months Crypto assets for which the JVCEA hasn’t set any incidental conditions for its handling Other crypto assets for which there is no reason why the Association considers it inappropriate to be included in this list

On Huobi Japan, users will be able to buy ASTR using the Japanese Yen starting April 12th. Traders and investors buying ASTR on Huobi Japan will be able to transfer the token to any supported wallet they want.

Astar Network is the go-to blockchain for developers and enterprises interested in exploring the Japanese Web3 space. It’s also the first public blockchain from the country to be listed there despite Japan’s strict listing regulations. Astar’s native token ASTR is registered as a cryptocurrency, not a security, by the Japanese government.

About Astar Network

Astar Network supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability with cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and a cross-virtual machine (XVM). Astar’s unique Build2Earn model empowers developers to get paid through a dApp staking mechanism for their code and the dApps they build.

One of the first parachains to come to the Polkadot ecosystem, Astar is a vibrant network that is supported by all major exchanges and tier 1 VCs. Astar offers the flexibility of all Ethereum and WASM toolings for developers to start building their dApps. To accelerate growth on Polkadot and Kusama Networks, Astar SpaceLabs offers an Incubation Hub for top TVL dApps.

