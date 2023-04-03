Astar Network’s Smart Contracts 2.0 to launch on Mainnet on April 6th

Key takeaways

Astar Network’s Smart Contracts 2.0 is to launch on the mainnet on Thursday.

Smart Contracts 2.0 would allow Astar Network to support both the EVM and the WASM VM smart contracts on the mainnet.

The launch comes a few weeks after Sony Network Communications partnered with Astar Network.

Astar Network to launch its smart contracts 2.0 on mainnet

Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, announced on Monday, April 3rd, that it would launch its Smart Contracts 2.0 on April 6th.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, Astar Network explained that Smart Contracts 2.0 is the WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract that extends the Web3 functionality of EVM. Following this technical upgrade, star Network will support both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WASM VM smart contracts on the mainnet.

The team also revealed that it is hosting a virtual celebration with the entire Web3 community called WASM Launch Day. Astar Network is calling on all interested developers, Web3 enthusiasts, and those new to crypto to RSVP for the live panel discussion on WASM Launch Day.

With Astar Network’s smart contract 2.0, developers can create a WASM or EVM project and can create new multichain applications. This implies that developers can connect their project to any Polkadot or EVM ecosystem.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, called this the next level of smart contracts.

Astar Network to help developers create multichain networks

The team added that they would hold a virtual meet-up with Parity, Phala, DIA, SubWallet, Brushfam & Subsquid– the infrastructure partners that will build the foundation of Astar’s WASM environment.

Developers would be taught how to create promising multichain networks on Astar. The team said Astar Network would become the first Polkadot parachain to support a stable WASM environment by enabling smart contracts. Software developers will be able to build with Polkadot, too, thanks to the XCM functionality.

At the moment, Astar Network supports both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract environments.

This latest development comes after Astar Network and Sony Network Communications launched a joint web3 incubation program in February.

Astar Network currently supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability with cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and a cross-virtual machine (XVM).