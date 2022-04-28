Atani and OKX exchange would be working together to promote cryptocurrency adoption globally.

Cryptocurrency exchange aggregator Atani announced via a Medium post that it had partnered with OKX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The strategic partnership will focus on boosting cryptocurrency adoption globally.

According to Atani, the partnership is designed to continue driving crypto adoption, enabling global users’ access to crypto markets, and bringing multiple benefits and privileges to both Atani and OKX users.

The company added that thanks to the partnership, its users can now get a 30% rebate on all trading fees for trading in OKX via Atani, a $10 reward for opening up an OKX account and various other features.

Paul Barroso, Co-founder & CEO of Atani, is excited by this partnership and commented that;

“This partnership with OKX will help Atani continue advancing on its mission, which is to help traders and investors access and profit from crypto markets. We are thrilled to be engaged in this partnership with a major global exchange like OKX and look forward to providing value to both Atani and OKX users.”

In a separate blog post , OKX said its users who create a new Atani account would have free access to its full suite of products and services, including premium technical analysis tools and one-click tax reports available in 30+ countries.

Atani is one of the leading exchange aggregators that provides various services, including real-time trade execution, portfolio tracking, tax reporting, charting and market analysis.

OKX, on the other hand, is one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, recording more than $2 billion in daily trading volume.

The platform provides services for more than 3,000 cryptocurrencies across various leading crypto exchanges, including OKX, Binance, KuCoin, Huobi, Kraken and Coinbase.

The Atani team provided a guideline on how its users can connect their Atani account to the OKX exchange and leverage the new feature.