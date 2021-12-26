Audius (AUDIO) has finally managed to break its downtrend, rallying 20% as sentiment on the broader crypto market improves. The surge has however lost some of its momentum but it is still holding steady. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $1.9, up nearly 5% in intraday trading. Here are some of the highlights:

Although the token has surged, it is still trading at nearly 70% down from its 2021 all-time high

The token was also down nearly 30% in December, and the recent surge only serves to repair some of these losses

Despite these headwinds, Audius (AUDIO) is still 1000% up year to date

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Audius (AUDIO) – price action and analysis

The recent crypto correction we saw during much of December had a huge toll on Audius (AUDIO). The token saw slumps of nearly 30% this month, but it has managed to repair some of those losses. AUDIO has also pushed beyond its 50-day moving average of around $1.68, suggesting an uptrend is starting to gather steam.

The next challenge would be to roar above the 100 and 200 daily moving averages of $2.047 and $2.125 respectively. So far, the token is testing the 100 DMA but is yet to make any decisive break. This could suggest that the bullish breakout that saw the token gain 20% is losing momentum.

Should you buy Audius (AUDIO)

From just fundamental analysis alone, there is no doubt Audius (AUDIO) is a decent investment for long-term value. But the price action in recent months has been quite volatile.

Even with this recent surge, we don’t see Audius (AUDIO) breaking beyond its 100 and 200 DMAs. So, even though in the long term there is a lot of value to unlock, in the short term it's very risky at the moment.