Audius signed a naming rights deal with the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver to rename it to the AUDIO Amphitheater. At press time, the Audius price was $1.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $300 million.

The native coin of the decentralized music streaming protocol has gained 15% so far today. This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Audius network and coin, including whether and where you should buy Audius.

What is Audius?

Audius was previously built on POA network, but is now on Solana. Created to solve problems with the inefficiencies of the music industry, it aims to align the interests of fans, artists, node operators, and other stakeholders through its AUDIO token-powered platform.

Audius is working on resolving issues with non-transparent music rights ownership and middlemen standing between artists and their fans. On the blockchain, artists can upload music, distributed and stored by discovery and content nodes.

Fans can listen to their music for free. At present, the ecosystem rewards content creators by featuring them in trending lists among other ways.

In the future, the streaming protocol will integrate stablecoins so musicians can offer paid content. Special tokens will give audiences access to exclusive content.

Should I buy Audius today?

Audius can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment.

Audius price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts Audius can go up to $1.83 in 2023 with the average price of $1.55 throughout the year. In 2024, they expect it to reach the minimum of $2.24. The highest price for that year is $2.63 according to the analyst.

Audius will break $3 in 2025, trading for at least $3.31.

