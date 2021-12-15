Avalanche is gaining on news of USDC listing: here’s where to buy AVAX

The live Avalanche price today is $91.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.29 billion. Avalanche is up 13.57% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy AVAX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy AVAX now

What is AVAX?

Avalanche is a layer one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. It is one of Ethereum’s rivals, aiming to unseat Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts. It aims to do so by having a higher transaction output of up to 6,500 transactions per second while not compromising scalability.

This is made possible by Avalanche’s unique architecture. The Avalanche network consists of three individual blockchains: the X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain. Each chain has a distinct purpose, which is radically different from the approach Bitcoin and Ethereum use, namely having all nodes validate all transactions. Avalanche blockchains even use different consensus mechanisms based on their use cases.

Should I buy AVAX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

AVAX price prediction

Capital.com predicts that based on historical data, 1 AVAX could reach an average of $210 in 2022.

