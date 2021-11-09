With its speed, low latency, and scalability, Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to be one of the top smart contract platforms. It has been facing some hurdles recently. We wrote this short article to help you decide where and if you should buy it.

What is AVAX?

Any developer can build decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks on Avalanche, which has a subnetwork (subnet) called the primary network at its core. It contains 3 blockchains: a C-chain, P-chain, and X-chain.

Should I buy AVAX today?

We believe this platform’s innovation and performance advantages can make it a good long-term investment. Still, never invest more than you can afford to lose.

AVAX price prediction

Crowdwisdom predicts AVAX is likely to trade between $83.13 and $ 91.70 in the next 24 hours. As just one of the three momentum indicators are positive, they recommend buying now. As for the long-term prediction, Coinpriceforecast expects AVAX to reach $317 by the end of next year and almost $500 by the end of 2023.