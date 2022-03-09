Avalanche announced its Multiverse program, funded by 4 million AVAX (worth around $290 million). It aims to encourage the growth of subnets. It was also listed on Bitstamp two days ago. These factors are contributing to its surge.

The native token of Avalanche, which ranks tenth by market cap, is trading for $78.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.8 billion. Avalanche is up 8.36% in the last 24 hours.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy AVAX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy AVAX now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy AVAX with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy AVAX with eToro today Disclaimer

What is AVAX?

AVAX is the token of Avalanche, a layer one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. It is one of Ethereum’s rivals, aiming to unseat Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts.

It aims to do so by having a higher transaction output of up to 6,500 transactions per second while not compromising scalability. This is made possible by Avalanche’s unique architecture.

The Avalanche network consists of three individual blockchains: the X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain. Each chain has a distinct purpose – having all nodes validate all transactions. Avalanche blockchains use different consensus mechanisms based on their use cases.

Different Ethereum-based projects such as SushiSwap and TrueUSD have integrated with Avalanche. The platform is working on improving interoperability between its own ecosystem and Ethereum, like through the development of bridges.

Should I buy AVAX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

AVAX price prediction

Most analysts are bullish on AVAX. Digital Coin Price predicts its price will double, reaching $150 this year, and go to $270 by the end of 2025.

GOV Capital predicts the AVAX price will break $300 in as little as a year. Tokeneo forecast tremendous positive momentum considering that the AVAX price gained more 3,345% in the past year, but don’t suggest a specific number.

AVAX on social media